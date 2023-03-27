TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Some roads in Troup County are experiencing flooding as weather aware conditions continue into Monday morning.

The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is advising the public to be safe while driving to work. The department provided this list of some impacted intersections:

Baileys Way and Northwoods Drive

Vernon Street and Panther Way

Whitesville Road at Fanning Street

Troup County 911 says Highway 29 near North Road remains closed.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks if you encounter a road that seems unsafe to pass, turn around and call 911 to report the road.