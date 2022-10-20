UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA.

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Both lanes of Alabama 111, near Jackson Beach Road, are blocked.

ALEA says it’s undetermined when the the roadway will re-open.

Stick with WRBL as we continue to keep you updated on traffic conditions in your area.