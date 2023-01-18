BARBOUR COUNTY (WRBL) — An early morning crash involving multiple vehicles is leaving part of U.S. 82 blocked for several hours.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash initially happened at 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, on U.S. 82 near the 235 mile marker in Barbour County.

It’s undetermined when the roadway will re-open.

There is no further information available at this time. ALEA troopers are investigating the incident.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated with new details as they become available.