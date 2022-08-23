MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire.

Officials said the lane will be for an undermined amount of time.

ALEA Troopers are currently on scene assisting with traffic control and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

This is a developing story.