COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Interstate 85 in Columbus.

The wreck happened Friday morning on I-85, between the exits for Macon Rd and Manchester Expressway. Two lanes of traffic are blocked in both directions.

Information about injuries in the incident is not available.

Everyone should avoid the area until the accident has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.