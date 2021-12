COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle wreck has occurred on Macon Road near the Citizens Services Center.

Heavier traffic can be expected for those travelling westbound, the lanes are not entirely blocked off at this time although motorists are asked to allow extra travel time as the scene is being cleared.

Columbus Police, Fire and EMS responded to the wreck.

Details are limited at this time, stay with News 3 online as we continue to gather more information.