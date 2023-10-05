EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department announced on Thursday a traffic crash has claimed the life of an Auburn man.

According to Eufaula Police, the police department’s Communication Division started receiving several 911 calls around 2:32 p.m. about an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of Paul Lee Parkway and Eufaula Avenue.

EPD says Eufaula FireRescue transported 63-year-old John Warburton from Auburn, Alabama, to the Medical Center Barbour, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured during the accident. As of now, EPD’s Traffic Homicide Division is investigating the crash.