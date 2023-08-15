A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

UPDATE 8:26 p.m. – Authorities have identified the vehicle’s female driver as 71-year-old Patricia Klein from Pittsview, Alabama.

The accident, authorities say, was a single-vehicle crash. At this time, the passenger’s condition and the cause of the crash are still unknown.

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A traffic accident on Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell has claimed the life of a female and injured another.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the female driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:30 p.m. A passenger in the accident was also injured and transported to Piedmont.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown. WRBL News 3 will share more updates as additional details become available.