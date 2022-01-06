TRAFFIC: Intersection of Veterans Parkway and Adams Farm Drive blocked

UPDATE 7:24 p.m. 01/06/22: The roadway has been cleared and traffic is free flowing, at this time the vehicle that struck the light post has been towed.



A tow truck is on scene working to clear the area, the turn lane remains blocked off currently.



It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were apart of the wreck, an additional truck is being towed.



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The intersection of Adams Farm Drive and Veterans Parkway is blocked off by police.



Columbus Fire and EMS responded to the area as well as police.



The turn lane to the Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and Bonefish Grill is also blocked at this time.



It appears a vehicle struck a light pole on the 6800 block of Veterans Parkway.



At this time, the ambulance is leaving however traffic is still blocked.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while traffic remains blocked.