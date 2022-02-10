TRAFFIC: Back-to-back accidents on Veterans Pkwy and 50th St. leaves southbound lanes congested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Back-to-back car crashes have left lanes of traffic congested at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and 50th Street.

Traffic in the southbound lane of 50th Street is being rerouted as first responders are working to clear the scene.

First responders have cordoned off the intersection and are redirecting traffic at this time. Details are limited at this time, News 3 has a reporter on scene working to gather more information.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, or seek an alternate route while traffic remains congested.