TRAFFIC: Northbound I-185 in standstill traffic, around Macon Road exit

UPDATE 09/08/2021 9:45 p.m. – Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department confirms that at least one individual suffered serious injuries from the accident around 8:00 p.m., at least two vehicles were involved.

The number of individual(s) that were injured in the incident is currently unknown.

The Columbus Motor Squad responded to the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Northbound lane of I-185 around the Macon Road exit is currently in a standstill.

An accident has occurred, no additional information has been confirmed by officials.

It is advised to avoid the area while first responders clear the road.

News 3 will continue to provide updates as they become available.