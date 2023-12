OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department said that first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and a fatality on Veterans Parkway in Opelika.

According to OPD, Veterans Parkway is closed to traffic from Academy Drive to Birmingham Highway 280 while law enforcement investigates the crash and is asking Opelika locals to avoid the area at this time.