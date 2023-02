LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles in Lee County is causing a road closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash on Feb. 13 around 1:07 p.m. is leaving Alabama 169 near mile marker 23 completely blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA troopers are on the scene investigating. WRBL News 3 will update this article with additional information as it becomes available.