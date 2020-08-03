U.S. Army Core of Engineers to close West Point Dam Road temporarily, effective August 4

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily close vehicle and pedestrian traffic going across West Point Dam Road at West Point Lake on Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for maintenance.

“Many motorists use our West Point Dam Road for their daily commutes across the Chattahoochee River,” said David Barr, supervisory park ranger at West Point Project.  “This closure may add to their travel time, and we want the public to be informed.”

Detour signs will be lpaced on each end of the road to notify drivers of the closure. The USACE says the U.S. Highway 29 bridge crossing in West Point, Ga. and Georgia Highway 109 near LaGrange, Ga. can be used as alternate routes to cross the Chattahoochee River.

