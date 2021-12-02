Wreck on 280 westbound, entrance to US-80 blocked

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An accident occurred on US 280 westbound at the intersection of US 80, both lanes of traffic westbound are stopped at this time.
Eastbound traffic is flowing, however the entrance to US-80 is blocked off from eastbound lanes.
Phenix City Police and Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Police are directing those traveling westbound to use US-80 as a detour.
