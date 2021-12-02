Wreck on 280 westbound, entrance to US-80 blocked

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - Thursday Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and U.S Army officials announced new technology that they say will transform the military installation's infrastructure in the future by boosting first responder and security personnel's wireless communication abilities.

Gov. Ivey, joined by Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Materiel Command Lieutenant General Donnie Walker, Vice Chair of the First Responder Network Authority Board of Directors Chief Richard Carrizzo, and President of AT&T Alabama Wayne Hutchens held a ribbon-cutting at the First New Authority facility.