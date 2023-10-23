MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Monday that Zeigler Boulevard will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, between Heidi Street and Centerwood Drive.

The city said this one-day closure is required to complete roadway and drainage construction for the Zeigler Boulevard Widening Project.

The closure was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, but plans changed to accommodate traffic from the 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair.

According to the city, traffic will reroute to the Zeigler Boulevard North Service Road between Heidi Street and Centerwood Drive.

CONSTRUCTION AND DETOUR SITE:

Oversized vehicles will detour to an alternative route because they are not permitted on the service road. They will detour to Cody Road and University Boulevard to access Overlook Road.

A “No Trucks” sign will be on display at the detour.

The detour is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.

People can text MOBILEZEIGLER to 91896 for further updates on the Zeigler Boulevard Widening Project.

