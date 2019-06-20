World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus

It is estimated that Sickle Cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States, mainly Blacks or African Americans.  

Lois Williams is the President and CEO of the Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Valley. She wants doctors in our area to know there’s an upcoming opportunity to learn more about this disease.

The association is holding a Physicians Seminar on Thursday, June 27 at the Columbus Health Department from 9:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s free and once the physicians complete the seminar, they’ll earn their CME or Continuing Medical Education certification.

You can register to attend by calling 706-505-2923 or by emailing sicklecellcolumbus@gmail.com

 

 

