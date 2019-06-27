Auburn work crews continue to repair sinkhole along West Glenn Avenue

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn work crews continue repairing sink hole along West Glenn Avenue from Thomas Street to North College Street. The road remains closed through the beginning of July during storm drain repair work.

Auburn city officials announced work began on June 10 when crews discovered a sinkhole in the road. They say the hole was caused by a failure in a decades-old storm drain pipe structure.



City work crews are repairing the problem and mitigating future storm and sewer repair needs, by pouring a concrete junction box to connect all piping in the area. The junction box will allow future storm system access via a manhole to conduct preventative maintenance and meet other needs.

All businesses in the area will remain open and accessible, including Auburn Realty, Purvelo, Frutta Bowls, Wings Etc., Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Rock N Roll Sushi, Waffle House and Live Oaks. Local traffic traveling east on West Glenn Avenue will be permitted from Toomer Street to the entrance of the Waffle House parking lot.

Traffic will continue to be routed around the work via Toomer Street. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area as utility work is underway on Toomer Street.

DETOUR MAP

