Broken pipe leaves Village Square apartment residents without water

UPDATE: News 3 contacted Chastain Properties and they say the water has now been turned back on. 

Residents at a Columbus apartment complex say that they were notified yesterday that their water would be turned off.. but were not given any notification as to how long that would last.

   Throughout the day, residents at Village Square apartment complex say they have been taking jugs and buckets to the property manager’s office to get water from a garden hose. 
Several residents say it’s been that way since yesterday afternoon. News 3 contacted Chastain Properties. One of their representatives says the water was cut off yesterday due to a broken water pipe. They say they plan to have the water back on by the end of the day. 

