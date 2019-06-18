Family mourning Phenix City couple calls their alleged murders ‘pure evil’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) The family of a Phenix City couple found murdered after a weekend fire at their home tell News 3 the two people charged in their deaths took advantage of the couple’s generosity in the evilest way.

Heartbreaking details have surfaced in the Capital Murder of an 80-year old Phenix City man and his 79-year-old wife. The new information comes as News 3 spoke with the victims’ family. Saturday night, police discovered Martha and Abner “Buddy” Garnto, dead after a fire leveled their Phenix City home on 43rd Avenue.

“I was just devastated. I couldn’t do anything but scream and drop to my knees,” recalls Sarah Johnson.

Johnson feels overwhelming grief thinking about the last moments her Aunt Martha and Uncle Buddy spent on earth. The couple was discovered dead inside their home, now two people are facing charges in their death.

“It’s just very traumatizing and devastating to your family, you never think this will happen to you, but it did to us,” Johnson told News 3.

Johnson’s mother and her Aunt Martha were twin sisters, who lived within walking distance of one another.

“They were twin sisters who saw each other and talked more than once a day,” said Johnson.

Martha Garnto

Johnson shared this picture of her Aunt Martha with News 3. Photos of the couple, who had been married for more than fifty years, perished with them in the fire.

“They were very loving and caring people. They would help anybody and never met a stranger. She would always try to help if she knew somebody needed food or clothes or even a place to stay. She would try to do everything she could for anybody,” said Johnson.

Johnson says her Aunt Martha knew Debbie Ann Parker for a few years and was helping Parker and her boyfriend, Ricky Morris with a place to stay, clothes and food.

Police say Morris was at the house the night of the fire, intoxicated. Morris is now charged with two counts of Capital Murder, and Parker is facing two counts of Manslaughter related to the couple’s murder.

Ricky Mack Morris is facing two counts of Capital Murder in the deaths of Abner “Buddy” Garnto and Martha Garnto

“You would think when we do good things for people, people appreciate it. In this world, sometimes it turns out to be pure evil, and that is very unfortunate and sad,” said Johnson.

Debbie Parker is facing two Manslaughter charges in the deaths of Abner “Buddy” Garnto and Martha Garnto

Johnson says the couple did not have life insurance. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.

Phenix City Police say an exact cause of death has not yet been determined in the death of the couple. A postmortem examination is being conducted. News 3 will update you as the investigation continues.