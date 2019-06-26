GAB celebrates 85th anniversary in Columbus

Columbus, GA (WRBL) The Georgia Association of Broadcasters is celebrating their 85th anniversary while touring the Peach State this year.

The organization stopped in Columbus to interact with local broadcasters. A special luncheon was held at Epic where folks heard from the Georgia Department of Transportation and gave recognition to both men and women in the broadcasting business.

The president of GAB says it feels great to be in Columbus to meet and honor the local broadcasters for their recent hard work.

“We are going to be talking about the great job everybody in Columbus did just a couple of months ago during the tornado that went through Alabama so we will recognize in that We are truthful and we follow all the basic ethics and we’re proud supporters of the first amendment and free speech,” said Bob Houghton, President of Georgia Associations of Broadcasters.

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters’ next stop will be Augusta.