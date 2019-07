TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A massive alligator, more than 12-feet long, caused a temporary road closure recently in Tallahassee.

The giant reptile, weighing 463-pounds, wandered onto I-10 around midnight on June 3, causing the Monroe Street exit to be shutdown to keep drivers away after it decided to take a stroll across the highway.

