Mayor Skip Henderson addresses disabled citizens concerns in a town hall meeting

Mayor Skip Henderson hosted a town hall meeting asking the public to bring their concerns about accessibility for people with disabilities in our community.

Henderson says the main topics of concern that came out of the meeting were accessible affordable housing options, educating the public on the needs of people with disabilities and transportation.

Several citizens voiced their concerns about the lack of air conditioning on the Dial-A Ride buses and other public transportation options. Citizens say due to their lack of resources they don’t have any other options and want this issue fixed.

“They’re continuing to take our money for these rides and trips that we take, but the maintenance on these buses is not being kept up and it will be good for we the riders to be comfortable. My money is comfortable for you , so my ride should be comfortable for me,” Ricky said.

“I’m telling you this is Georgia and it’s been 90 degrees on a cool day and we really need to try and find a way where we can make sure folks aren’t suffering while riding these buses. It’s the only transportation they have access to. They deserve to ride and be comfortable,” Henderson said.

Bill Jenkins with the Metra Transit System addressed the issue saying they have purchased a few new buses and are working to repair the air conditioning on the buses already in transit.