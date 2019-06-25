Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department encourages gun owners to practice gun safety

The Muscogee county sheriff’s office is encouraging everyone to practice gun safety this summer.

Major Joe McCrea with the sheriff’s department says this gun safety initiative is part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods Program” and has been in place for 20 years.

McCrea says it is important to always practice gun safety, but even more when there are small children in the home. He says gun owners should make sure their fire arms are stored away.

He adds getting a gun lock will also ensure that it is out of reach of visitors and any children in the home.

“Gun safety is obviously a pretty important thing because typically guns don’t harm people unless people are involved with them. I think the focus of this program is child safety when it comes to having weapons in the home,” McCrea said.

McCrea encourages gun owners to practice gun safety not just during the summer when kids are typically home, but everyday. The gun locks are free and they’re available at the sheriff’s department all year round.