PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City police have closed a significant portion of Airport Road because heavy rains are causing it to wash out.

The stretch of Airport Road, near the intersection of Summerville Road was closed Tuesday afternoon after heavy rains washed out a portion of the roadway.

Road blocks extend between Garrett-Harrison Stadium and the Fire Department at 13th Avenue.

Please avoid the area. News 3 will update as we get more information.