SafeHouse Ministries launches the Community Access Card program

People without proper identification have a difficult time adapting to everyday skills. The SafeHouse at Rose Hill Methodist is alleviating that stress by creating the Community Access Card.

“A lot of times people would come and not have proper ID and they will get turned away, but with this ID card, you can access stuff than what you’re not previous to getting,” says Moses Maddox, client.

The Community Access Card program started yesterday with many seeking to get their picture taken and card in hand. It’s been two days and over 100 people have registered.

“I think with the Community Access Card I think it would just open more doors and make things a little bit easier,” says Maddox.

It may be a piece of plastic for some, but for those who don’t have much, it serves a big purpose.

“You see the light at the end of the tunnel even though you’ve been in the darkness. With this card you have access to things that otherwise we don’t have,” said Maddox.

To get a Community Access Card you can go to SafeHouse Ministries Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.