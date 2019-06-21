Snake sightings increase for Summer

During the summer months, southern states see an increased number of snakes, whether they be venomous or harmless. One Harris County man had to think quick on his feet when he saw the snake slither into his yard.

“And I see a snake come under the fence, and he kind of looked around a little bit and I could tell by the shape of the head that it wasn’t a good one,” J.J. Seman said as he recounted what happened with the intruder in his yard.

He says he and his family were coming home from a day at the pool. He decided to water the grass and that’s when he saw the Timber rattlesnake.

“I saw the pattern and then I saw the rattle. And then I knew that this was going to be trouble,” he continued. Seman is used to snakes living in the rural part of Harris County… but each time it still shakes him up a bit.

“I was running through the house, telling my wife that I need to get our shotgun out and that we had a ‘big snake’, is what I told her I didn’t tell her it was a bad snake,” he laughed.

According to the Georgia Poison Center, it is estimated that 7,000 – 8,000 people per year are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. Throughout the years GPC says they’ve seen a considerable increase in snakebites with 2016 being their highest with 466 snakebite calls. Thankfully, the snake was in the same place when Seman returned..

“Fortunately for me, I don’t think he ever knew I was there, so he didn’t get into a defensive, coiled up position, he never rattled. He was holding his head up for me, so he made it easy on me, I just pointed the gun at him and took care of him,” J.J. said.

Seman is among other Harris County folks who have experienced a snake around the home. Georgia has 46 types of snakes but only six are venomous. They say you need to keep an eye out for: a Water Moccasin or Cottonmouth, Eastern Coral Snake, a Copperhead, and three types of rattlesnakes; the Diamondback, the Timber, and the Pigmy.

Because of the heat, Seman is doing his best to keep his family safe from the snakes. “I just try to follow what the experts say, keep the grass cut and the bushes trimmed and try not to have any clutter around the yard. I tell my wife and kids it’s not a matter of if it’s a matter of when,” Seman said.

The Department of Natural Resources says to reduce the potential for snakes near your home, remove the brush, log piles, and other habitat features that attract mice, lizards and other animals on which snakes prey.