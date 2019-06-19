Tallapoosa Co. arrest two on drugs/sex trade charges; more arrests expected

Tallapoosa Co., Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, June 18th, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a mobile home park off Dadeville Road in Alexander City. The search warrant developed after investigators received complaints of narcotic activity and a house of “ill will” being operated.

Investigators tell News 3 during the search, investigators located and seized several grams of marijuana.

Further investigation lead to a website called Skip the Game, where the suspects were soliciting prostitution. Multiple clients and customers were identified and further arrests are forthcoming.

Arrested and charged with: (20) twenty counts of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Kayla “Lexus” Coggin, 32 yoa, of Alexander City, Al.

Arrested and charged with: (1) count of Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Alaskan “Cat” Johnson, 27 yoa, of Alexander City, Al.

The investigation of the illegal trafficking, distribution and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.