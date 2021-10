In the overnight, we’ll see some showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder, but Friday will become mostly sunny by the afternoon making way for a really nice rain-free weekend! Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region with lows dipping into the 50s.

Next week, we start out pretty nice with highs in the low to mid 80s, but rain enters the picture mid-week thanks to a cold front.

Have a great night and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Bob