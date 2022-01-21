Alabama: City leaders, community members shocked, sadden by Helena double homicide

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department needs your help in locating a man that is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation.

More News from WRBL

Police are searching for John Peyton Scott III who is wanted for questioning after two people were found dead inside a home in the Riverwoods neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The HPD tells us that Scott lived inside the home along with other family members. Officers believe he may have information on the deaths and the department want to have a conversation with him.

A man and woman found inside the Piney Woods Drive home also lived there, police say. However, at this time the HPD has not yet released the cause of death or their names to the public.

CBS 42 News spoke with a community member and city leader on the investigation. They tell us they are shocked and saddened by this loss but that the Helena community is coming together to provide support to the family.

“You see people saying what a tragedy this is and what can I do to help that’s what people are wanting to do we all do,” City Council President Alice Lobell said.

“I had to talk to my three young kids about it because I knew they would hear about it in school and so we’ve raised them in a way that there is empathy there and it’s not so much how could this happen it’s more about what can we do,” said Jason Lockhart, a Helena community member.

The HPD is asking the public for help in locating Scott. He was last seen in a red 2020 Ford SUV with Alabama plates “47860.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Michael Nelson at the Helena Police Department 205-663-6499 or email him at mnelson@cityofhelena.org.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube