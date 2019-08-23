CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man fixes flats with band-aids, Bear steals package for snack!

Get this: A California man is arrested while trying to fix his flat tires with..Drum roll please…Band-aids and gauze!
And..One hungry bear cub makes a break for it to get himself a midday snack.
Check out these stories “Caught on Camera”!
by: Abby BradshawPosted: / Updated:
Get this: A California man is arrested while trying to fix his flat tires with..Drum roll please…Band-aids and gauze!
And..One hungry bear cub makes a break for it to get himself a midday snack.
Check out these stories “Caught on Camera”!