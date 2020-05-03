A family and beloved pet reunited weeks after Tennessee tornado

Caught on Camera

by: Matthew Torres

Posted: / Updated:

A Tennessee family lost nearly everything in a tornado last month that ripped through the Nashville area.

They made it out alive thanks to their beloved dog. But their pup vanished after the storm.
After weeks of searching, they finally got answers to their prayers.

“With her being gone that was a missing piece to our family that had been missing the last seven weeks,” said Eric Johnson.

But the Johnsons were in for the surprise of a lifetime!

Find out how, after weeks, the family was united with their beloved pet, Bella.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories