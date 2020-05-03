A family and beloved pet reunited weeks after Tennessee tornado

A Tennessee family lost nearly everything in a tornado last month that ripped through the Nashville area.

They made it out alive thanks to their beloved dog. But their pup vanished after the storm.

After weeks of searching, they finally got answers to their prayers.

“With her being gone that was a missing piece to our family that had been missing the last seven weeks,” said Eric Johnson.

But the Johnsons were in for the surprise of a lifetime!

Find out how, after weeks, the family was united with their beloved pet, Bella.