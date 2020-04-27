Amazing displays of appreciation and love:”Caught on Camera”

It’s amazing how people come together to support and help each other during trying times. The current pandemic is certainly moving neighbors to help each other the world over, whether it’s a gift of food or just a kind word.

A group of Jeep enthusiasts in Atlanta came together over the weekend to show medical professionals how much they are appreciated.

In California, a community made sure a World War II veteran celebrated his 105th birthday in a grand way– even in the age of social distancing.

We’ve got in all “Caught on Camera.”

