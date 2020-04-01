Caught on Camera: Couple gets married on video conference

(CNN)- Love conquers all — including a global pandemic!

One couple used a little tech savvy to move forward with wedding plans in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus restrictions forced Dan Kraemer and Linda Feldmann to change their wedding plans,so they set up a video conference with a rabbi, a priest, musicians, friends and family.

The ceremony played out live, with participants logging on to contribute. The bride’s family even had a wedding cake delivered to the happy couple.

With most people staying indoors, one European town has totes gone to the goats. Pictures and video of a herd of goats wandering the streets was captured in North Wales.

The herd’s sheepish shenanigans continued well into the next day, even as locals documented the bizarre scene. They say the herd sometimes makes their way into the town when winds are high.

Normally, they’d be rounded up quickly, but with coronavirus restrictions and all—they’re on the loose!

Finally, watch the Empire State Building shine red and white to honor emergency workers.

Residents captured powerful images of the iconic building’s light show which is meant to resemble both a heartbeat and an emergency siren.

The display pays tribute to heroic medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

The landmark’s twitter account says the display will remain through the pandemic