Can you say siphonophore? (If not, don’t worry! Greg has trouble with it, too). Turns out the siphonophore is, well . . . a little difficult to explain. So to get the gist of it, be sure to watch the video!

Plus, a car goes flying through the air– and you won’t believe where it landed and the outcome.

It’s all a part of “Caught on Camera” on “News 3 This Morning” from Wednesday, April 15, 2020.