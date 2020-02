Imagine taking a leap down a waterfall more than 134 tall! One man did it on purpose–and he takes us along for the journey.

Also, NASA is giving qualified travelers an “out of the world” opportunity.

It’s all “Caught on Camera” from “News 3 This Morning” on Wednesday, February 26.

Metakeys: Caught on Camera, fun stuff, waterfall plunge, NASA trip, WRBL News 3,