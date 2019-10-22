Web Extra: Sleeper Teams For The College Football Playoff

Former Auburn Nose Tackle Benji Roland has a great career playing on The Plains. He was a member of the 1988 SEC Championship Team and won some impressive individual awards which included All-American Honors, and a member of the SEC All Conference Team as well.

In this web extra WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo and Benji talk about Auburn's 4-0 start to the season. How true freshman Bo Nix has looked in the first month of his SEC career, the improved rushing attack of the Tigers and his expectations for the rest of the season.