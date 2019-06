Time to pull out your best duck face… pouty look or smize!

June 21st is National Selfie Day.

It’s a day for you to admire your favorite self-portrait.

Selfies actually existed before social media and smart-phones. According to the Library of Congress, a photographer named Robert Cornelius took the first selfie in 1839.

Back then, of course, it wasn’t called a selfie.

That word was not added to the Oxford Dictionary until 2013.

That same year, it was actually named Oxford’s World of the Year.