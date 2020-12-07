 

Lots of Sunshine for the Work Week!

MONDAY: Clearing skies by this afternoon, helping to set us up for some really nice weather for the week. A northerly breeze will help to keep our temps in check as we’ll only get into the mid 50’s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: It will be a chilly start, but expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50’s on Tuesday, and high reaching the low 60’s by Wednesday. Overnight lows both days will be down in the low to mid 30’s, so bundle up as you head to work or school in the morning.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but temps will be warming up into the mid to upper 60’s. Lows will only drop into the low 40’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday, we’ll see a front approach the area and provide us with a chance of some showers and storms, although nothing strong or severe is expected.

SUNDAY: That front will clear very early Sunday, and that will set the stage for some more really nice weather for a few days.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like our next system won’t impact us until Thursday and Friday of next week, and that system does have a bit of a severe weather look to it. We are more than a week away from that system, so we’ll keep an eye on it for you!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Monday! Brian

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

61° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 61° 37°

Thursday

67° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 39°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 68° 46°

Sunday

61° / 39°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 61° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

