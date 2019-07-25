Man uses snow cones to cheer up children near quad murder scene

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) On July 17, 2019, Elizabeth Canty homes was the scene for one of Columbus’s most brutal murder cases.

A mom and her three children were fatally stabbed by her children’s father last Wednesday night.

The shock about those murders is still raw for those who live near the crime scene.

But, one man wants to spread kindness and encouragement to kids in the community by giving away free snow cones.

A few moments of joy in a place that was the scene of heartbreak.

“What happened here last week we decided to come back to give something back to the kids because the kids need our help,” says former NFL player James Johnson.

That is why James Johnson and his friends want to show the children in this community they are loved.

“We do this from the heart. Because when I left from Columbus to move to San Francisco with a lot of help. When I move back to Columbus I moved back to give back,” says Johnson.

“What has happened in Elizabeth Canty… everybody is just heartbroken their hearts are heavy and this was something lighter,” says Gwendolyn Johnson.

Johnson is not a minister, but for him, what he does– especially here– is a ministry.

“We are going to go throughout the city to give back to the youth because the youth needs our help more so today than ever before,” says James Johnson.

Johnson leaves behind a spirit of love in a place that has felt so much pain.