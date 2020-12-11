Not A Washout, But We Have A Couple Of Chances For Rain This Weekend!

FRIDAY: Today, clouds will be returning to the region, ahead of our next rainmaker coming in Saturday evening. High’s will be near 70.

SATURDAY: Saturday evening, our first chance for rain this weekend approaches the Chattahoochee Valley. Timing looks to be about 7pm for the line to move in, and by midnight, it should be moving out. Highs Saturday should top out into the upper 60’s, to around 70 again.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking partly sunny with a chance of of some pop-up showers, mainly south of us. Then late Sunday, our next frontal system approaches and should provide us with a good soaking late Sunday into early Monday morning.

MONDAY: We’ll see some rain move through the area very early Monday, with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs Monday will only get into the mid to upper 50’s.

NEXT WEEK: The next system will impact us by Wednesday, but it will only be an isolated chance.

