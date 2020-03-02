Pet alligator removed from Ohio basement

Madison Township, Ohio (CNN) – An alligator is on his way to animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He spent most of his life in a basement in Ohio. That’s where some medics found him during a health call.

The 5-foot-long reptile has been the family’s “pet” for 25 years. The pet’s former owner, Dusty Rhoades, says he got “Alli” at a reptile flea market.

It is illegal to have an exotic animal like an alligator without a permit, which Rhoades did not have.

Police called in for reinforcements from the Department of Agriculture, and they wrestled the gator into a crate.

Police say the owner won’t face charge because he gave up the animal voluntarily.