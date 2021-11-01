Video captures moment Liberty County officer saved man’s life

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A security officer is being credited for saving a man’s life when he collapsed last week at the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse.

A security camera caught it all on video.

Ralph Robinson walks the steps of the courthouse most mornings for exercise, but last Tuesday, his normal routine took a turn.

The security video shows the moment Robinson collapsed onto the sidewalk on South Main Street. A passerby checked on the unresponsive man before getting help.

Lt. Gary Eason, who was just starting his shift at the courthouse, came to Robinson’s side. When he found no breath or pulse, he started compressions.

“About a minute into the compressions, he started coming back to us and was able to talk to us,” Eason recalled.

“Glory to God,” he added. “His love and grace kept Mr. Robinson here.”

Eason said this was a first in his 24-year career in law enforcement. While he’s performed CPR before, it was the first time he revived someone before EMS arrived.

“When he came to, the first thing he said was ‘Thank you.’ He kept saying ‘Thank you,'” Eason said.

“He was glad to know that I was there for him,” he added.

Eason has kept in touch with Robinson since the emergency. He visited Robinson over the weekend and is checking on his property until he’s able to return.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said Eason’s actions are proof that police are always looking out for their citizens.

“We do more than just arrest people and we do care about our citizens,” he said. “On that particular day, Gary Eason, he did a wonderful job by initiating the CPR, bringing the subject back.”

Bowman said the department is recommending Eason for local and state life-saver awards.

A humble Eason said he’s simply serving the people.

“I’m going to try to do what I can,” he said.

We’re told Robinson now has a pacemaker and is in “great spirits.”