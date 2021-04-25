Warm Temps To Start The Week!

We’ll see temperatures this week get into the mid 80’s, a good 5 to 6 degrees above average for this time of the year. Even though we see the clouds return mid-week, the rain looks to hold off until at least late Thursday. We’ll have a slight chance of rain back in the forecast late Thursday, with the best chance of rain Friday, although Friday doesn’t look like a complete washout. Next weekend is still a bit of a challenge as the system providing us with rain on Friday will slide to our south, but if it doesn’t slide far enough southward, it could stay close enough to us to keep a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and part of Sunday as well.

Stay with the WRBL First Alert Weather Team for the latest!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a great week! Brian