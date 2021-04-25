 

Warm Temps To Start The Week!

We’ll see temperatures this week get into the mid 80’s, a good 5 to 6 degrees above average for this time of the year. Even though we see the clouds return mid-week, the rain looks to hold off until at least late Thursday. We’ll have a slight chance of rain back in the forecast late Thursday, with the best chance of rain Friday, although Friday doesn’t look like a complete washout. Next weekend is still a bit of a challenge as the system providing us with rain on Friday will slide to our south, but if it doesn’t slide far enough southward, it could stay close enough to us to keep a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and part of Sunday as well.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

58° / 50°
Fair
Fair 0% 58° 50°

Monday

83° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 83° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 86° 62°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 87° 68°

Friday

79° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 79° 59°

Saturday

72° / 57°
Showers
Showers 40% 72° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
53°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

