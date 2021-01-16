Warmer Temps Are On The Way, With A Chance Of Rain Late In The Week!

SUNDAY: After another cold start with lows in the upper 20’s to low 30’s, we’ll see temperatures get into the mid 50’s in the afternoon. We do expect some clouds tomorrow as a front passes through. Due to the lack of moisture, there won’t be much, if any, rain with this system.

MONDAY: Monday looks to be really good with lots of sunshine and highs into the mid 50’s, with morning lows down into the low 30’s.

TUESDAY: It’s going to be another chilly start with lows into the low 30’s, but the afternoon will be really nice with plenty of sunshine and temps getting into the low 60’s.

WEDNESDAY: Thanks to a stationary front to our north, some clouds are possible, but any rain looks to stay to our north. Low won’t be quite as cold as upper 30’s to low 40’s are expected. Afternoon highs should top out in the low to mid 60’s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we’ll start to see more clouds in the afternoon ahead of a front that will come through on Friday. Right now, it looks like much of rain stays to our north for most of the day, then finally comes into the area late Thursday. Mornings lows will only be in the mid 40’s as the increase in clouds will help keep temps from getting down much. Afternoon highs should reach the mid 60’s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will be around to start off your Friday with morning lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. The rain chances stick around into the early afternoon hours, and then late Friday the front should clear the area and give us a pretty decent day on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the mid 60’s.

SATURDAY: Saturday should pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60’s. Morning lows will get down into the mid to upper 30’s.

NEXT WEEK: The rain looks to hold off for much of the day on Sunday, but as we go into the overnight hours into Monday, our rain chances will increase with a chance of thunderstorms on Monday, and a few of those could be strong to severe. However, we are still a week away from that system, so stay tuned to your First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

Have a great week and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian