Skip to content
WRBL
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Explainers
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2022
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Georgia Senate Debate
Alabama
Military
National
Politics from The Hill
DC Bureau
Health
Education
Business
Politics
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Military speakers share their goals, dreams, concerns …
Expelled Venezuelans plead for US to take them in
Can cold fronts become tropical systems?
Video
Alabama: Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional …
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Podcasts
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Sponsored Content: Puppy Picks
NFL Draft
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
Local Alabama Sports
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
Top Stories
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Video
Top Stories
WRBL Puppy Picks presented by Kia Autosport: Ralo
Video
Carver Tiger shows up to play after tragedy
Video
WRBL News 3 PrepZone Week 8: Georgia high schools
Video
WRBL News 3 PrepZone Week 8: Alabama high schools
Video
Community
One Class At A Time
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Kia Georgia: Plant Lyfe
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week
Russell County Schools
Feel Good Friday
The Cougar Minute
Community News
Top Stories
Military speakers share their goals, dreams, concerns …
Top Stories
Columbus 19-year-old suspect in 2019 midtown shooting …
Top Stories
Local transportation business offers free rides for …
State superintendent visits Pine Ridge Elementary, …
Columbus Community Orchestra holding free Spooky …
Two firefighters honored for their heroic actions …
Newsletter
Email Newsletter Signup
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Intern With Us!
Meet the WRBL Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Hispanic Heritage Month
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Our Kitchen
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Cause For PAWS
Sponsored Content: Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Contests
Funk and R&B Fest 2022
Happy Birthday from Columbus Corner Bakery!
Jobs
Work For Us
Summer Hiring & Recruiting Event 2022
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WRBL Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Less wind and a bit warmer; cold again overnight
Freeze Warnings extended further south
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
Big temperature changes tonight
Changes are coming; freeze watch by Wednesday AM
Colder air arrives this week after cold front moves …
Mostly Sunny & Warm Today, But Big Changes Coming!
Mild Sunday before cold front brings big changes …
A Sunny & Warm Weekend, Colder Air On The Way!
View All 7 Day Forecast
Warnock/ Walker: Battle for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat
Columbus 19-year-old suspect in 2019 midtown shooting …
Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation …
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail …
Suspect in Alabama road rage incident who allegedly …
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, …
Don't Miss
Military speakers share their goals, dreams, concerns …
Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to …
Tracking the Tropics: Can cold fronts become tropical …
Alabama: Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional …
Columbus 19-year-old suspect in 2019 midtown shooting …
Tweets by wrblnews3