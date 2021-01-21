 

‘America needs to lead the way’: Democrats pleased with Biden’s first day in office, Republicans frustrated

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden hit the ground running after being sworn into office on Wednesday, signing several executive orders and reversing some of former President Donald Trump’s actions.

While some Republicans aren’t happy with the new president’s actions, Democrats are applauding the changes.

“America needs to lead the way,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said Thursday night.

The newly sworn-in Georgia Democrat said he’s glad President Biden signed sweeping executive orders in his first 24 hours that addressed everything from the coronavirus pandemic to climate.

“I was happy to see us re-enter the World Health Organization, for example,” Warnock said. “To imagine that we would leave in the middle of a pandemic was outrageous.”

Warnock was one of three new senators – along with fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff and California Democrat Alex Padilla – who ushered in a Democratic majority in the Senate on Wednesday. That majority is expected to push Biden’s agenda forward.

“It’s really frustrating because he talks a good game. But his actions show just the opposite,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Thursday morning.

Scott said he is not happy with the changes President Biden made, like rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization.

“He just wants to be in the club. But if I want to be in the club, I should get something for it,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) supports the president’s executive actions.

“Presidents should make vigorous use of executive orders and every president since George Washington has,” Kaine said Thursday afternoon.

But Kaine said they shouldn’t replace the work Congress needs to do.

“The better thing is for Congress to act.”

Kaine expects the administration’s work to increase as key cabinet officials are confirmed over the next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 58° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 54°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 58° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 PM
Showers
40%
58°

57°

11 PM
Showers
53%
57°

56°

12 AM
Light Rain
74%
56°

56°

1 AM
Rain
92%
56°

55°

2 AM
Rain
95%
55°

55°

3 AM
Rain
100%
55°

54°

4 AM
Rain
98%
54°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
91%
53°

54°

10 AM
Rain
89%
54°

54°

11 AM
Rain
86%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
73%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
62%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
55%
55°

56°

3 PM
Showers
48%
56°

57°

4 PM
Few Showers
34%
57°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
55°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories