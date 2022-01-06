WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection Thursday by delivering remarks tailored to the “singular responsibility” former president Donald Trump had in the deadly assault on the Capitol, according to the White House.
At the Capitol, the president is expected to, “lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw, and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
Biden is also set to reiterate his call during his inaugural address for leaders to speak the truth about the attack and what motivated it.
One year ago, hundreds of supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol after Trump’s rally while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election. Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the day after defending Congress. Dozens of police were injured during the event and four officers have since taken their own lives.
Vice President Kamala Harris will also give remarks along with several lawmakers. A series of remembrance events coordinated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take place following Biden’s speech, including a moment of silence on the House floor and testimonials from lawmakers about the harrowing attack. Few Republicans are expected to be in attendance.
Trump canceled a scheduled news conference on Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, citing what he called the “bias and dishonesty” of the House of Representatives probe of the attacks and the media.
More than 700 people have been charged in more than 45 states for their involvement in the insurrection. The Capitol attack has led to Trump’s second impeachment by the House of Representatives and launched one of the largest investigations in FBI history.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.