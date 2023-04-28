WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Democrats say childcare costs are burdening families across the country and the U.S. needs to do something to make it more accessible and affordable.

“The cost of childcare has many families like mine living one or two paychecks from financial disaster,” said Tiffany Nelms, a mother of 3.

Parents like Nelms say they are plagued by the burden of finding affordable child care.

“We couldn’t find high-quality care in our community, so I drive an hour roundtrip twice a day,” Nelms said.

That’s why Senate and House Democrats say it’s time to tackle the childcare crisis.

“This is a crisis for parents, for families, and providers across the country,” said Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.).

“This is a full-blown economic crisis in every state in every zip code,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).

The Child Care for Working Families Act would expand the supply of childcare facilities, increase childcare provider wages, and lower childcare costs for parents.

“Bottom line, working families deserve access to affordable and high-quality care and we, together, are going to fight to make sure they have it,” said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

A recent study from Readynation found the limited availability of infant and toddler care results in $122 billion in lost earnings and productivity every year.

“We certainly can’t say that we’re the greatest country in the world, if we’re not providing the best care in the world,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.).

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) agrees the issue deserves attention.

“We need to make sure we not just have child care availability but that it’s quality child care availability,” Capito said.

Democrats say they are confident they can get Republicans like her on board.