 

Democrats push forward on COVID-19 relief

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — New job numbers from January show anemic growth — a clear sign the economy is still reeling from the pandemic.

“At that rate it’s going to take 10 years to get back to full employment, that’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact,” said President Joe Biden.

That’s why Democrats say they’re pushing ahead with the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, including $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, even if the package does not have Republican support.

“Hopefully in a two-week period of time, we’ll send something over to the Senate,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

California Sen. Alex Padilla, along with Senators Elizabeth Warran and Bob Menendez want the bill to help essential workers who are undocumented immigrants.

“Immigrants have contributed to our economy and are working on the front lines, in various sectors including health care,” Padilla said. “They have earned not just protections in the work place but security and a path way to citizenship.”

The idea is sure to meet strong opposition from Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who argue the package is already too full of controversial provisions.

“They’ve in effect taken out the proposal that prevented checks from going to illegals, they’ve taken out support for fracking and they’ve taken out support for the Keystone pipeline,” he said.

Pelosi said Democrats hope to pass the package by mid-March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 42°
Fair
Fair 0% 52° 42°

Saturday

47° / 42°
Rain
Rain 92% 47° 42°

Sunday

55° / 35°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 55° 35°

Monday

63° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 63° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Showers
Showers 45% 68° 54°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
Showers
Showers 49% 69° 55°

Thursday

64° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 64° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
52°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
51°

49°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
49°

48°

9 PM
Showers
44%
48°

47°

10 PM
Showers
40%
47°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
46°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

45°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
43°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

46°

11 AM
Showers
53%
46°

47°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
47°

46°

1 PM
Rain
84%
46°

45°

2 PM
Rain
92%
45°

45°

3 PM
Rain
84%
45°

45°

4 PM
Rain
78%
45°

44°

5 PM
Rain
86%
44°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories